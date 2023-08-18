Gimenez is absent from the lineup for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Southpaw Tarik Skubal is toeing the rubber for the Tigers in the afternoon game, so the left-handed hitting Andres Gimenez will yield to Tyler Freeman at second base. Gimenez should be back out there for the nightcap.
