Gimenez will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Andre Knott of Bally Sports Ohio reports.

Gimenez will sit with lefty Andrew Heaney on the hill for Texas. Gimenez started against all but four southpaws in the first half and has actually fared much better against lefties (.802 OPS) than against righties (.663) this season, so his off day Saturday probably isn't a sign that he's about to slip into a platoon role. Tyler Freeman will take over at the keystone.