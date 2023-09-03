Gimenez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Gimenez started the previous nine games and will receive a day off after he posted a .418 OPS during that stretch. Tyler Freeman will man the keystone and bat sixth Sunday.
