Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Gimenez has kept his bat hot into July, going 5-for-15 (.333) while racking up three steals over his last four games. The second baseman also hit safely in 10 of the last 13 games in June. He's up to a .247/.316/.382 slash line with six home runs, 11 thefts, 31 RBI and 37 runs scored through 81 contests. He's hit fifth in consecutive contests with Josh Naylor (wrist) out of the lineup, though Gimenez has most frequently batted sixth when the Guardians' lineup is fully healthy.