Gimenez went 0-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Monday's 5-2 extra-inning loss to the Royals.

Gimenez has scuffled a bit lately, going 3-for-19 with a walk and nine strikeouts over his last five contests. That's limited his chances to do damage on the basepaths, but he was plunked in the eighth inning Monday and swiped second before he was left on base. The 24-year-old has put together a breakout year with a .300/.371/.471 slash line, 20 steals, 17 home runs, 68 RBI and 65 runs scored in 144 contests while serving as the Guardians' top second baseman.