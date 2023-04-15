Gimenez went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

While Gimenez went hitless for the third time in his last four games, he picked up his second steal in that span. The second baseman is up to four thefts in 14 contests. He's added a solid .291/.361/.436 slash line with a home run, five RBI and 15 runs scored. He's moved around the lineup a bit against right-handed pitchers, hitting fifth in four of nine such games. The struggles of Josh Bell, Josh Naylor and Amed Rosario could lead to Gimenez moving up the order eventually.