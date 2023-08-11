Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Gimenez is hitting .250 with a home run and two steals over nine games in August. The second baseman is up to 19 thefts this season, one shy of matching his career high from last year. He's also slashing a middling .235/.310/.381 with 10 homers, 42 RBI, 50 runs scored, 20 doubles and four triples over 111 contests this season. On the bright side, he's regularly hit second since Amed Rosario was dealt to the Dodgers.