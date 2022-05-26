Gimenez isn't starting Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Gimenez has started against just four left-handed pitchers this year, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Tarik Skubal on the mound for the Tigers on Thursday. Amed Rosario will shift to shortstop while Oscar Mercado starts in left field.
