Guardians' Andres Gimenez: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
May 20, 2022
3:40 pm ET
Gimenez will sit Friday against the Tigers.
Gimenez had been in the lineup against three of the last four lefties the
Guardians had faced, but he'll sit here against southpaw Tarik Skubal. Yu Chang will get the start at second base while Amed Rosario starts at shortstop.
