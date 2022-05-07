Gimenez isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.
Gimenez will get a breather after he went 4-for-8 with a double, two runs, two RBI and a strikeout over the last two games. Owen Miller will shift to second base while Richie Palacios enters the lineup in left field for Saturday's matinee.
More News
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Launches grand slam•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Sits against lefty•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Triples in loss•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: On strong side of platoon•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Registers steal in win•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Sitting out first game Wednesday•