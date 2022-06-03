Gimenez isn't starting Friday against the Orioles.
Gimenez drew starts in the last five games and went 7-for-18 with a home run, a double, five RBI, three runs and a stolen base. Amed Rosario will shift to shortstop while Ernie Clement enters the lineup in left field.
More News
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Posts stolen base in win•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Swats go-ahead homer•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: On bench against lefty•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Sits against southpaw•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: On bench against lefty•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Records third steal•