Gimenez is out of the lineup Friday against the Giants.
Gimenez will remain on the bench for a second straight contest after starting three of the previous four. He is 4-for-14 with a home run, a triple and three RBI through six games this season. Owen Miller will man the keystone Friday while Josh Naylor (lower leg), who is fresh off the injured list, will start at first base.
