Gimenez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Kansas City.
Gimenez has a .630 OPS through seven contests in July and will take a seat Sunday for the second time in the past four games. Owen Miller will start at the keystone and bat seventh in the series finale.
More News
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Three hits, two RBI in rout•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Gets breather for nightcap•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Slugs walk-off homer•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Gets aboard thrice•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Homers, steals sixth bag•