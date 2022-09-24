Gimenez went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Gimenez has has a good week, going 8-for-20 with five RBI, four runs and a steal in his last five games. The speedy infielder is up to 19 steals this year, matching his total from the previous two years combined. He's added a .302/.374/.473 slash line with 16 home runs, 67 RBI, 63 runs scored, 25 doubles and three triples in 138 contests.