Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the Reds.

Gimenez has homered twice in his last three games, and he's batting a strong .395 (17-for-43) over his last 11 contests. His long ball Tuesday gave him 15 on the year, though he'd have to stay hot to match his career high of 17 from last season. The second baseman is slashing .254/.317/.403 with 30 stolen bases, 62 RBI and 75 runs scored over 151 games in 2023.