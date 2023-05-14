Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Angels.
Gimenez added an insurance run with his eighth-inning solo shot, which capped a six-run rally for the Guardians. Over his previous 10 games, the second baseman went 6-for-34 (.176) with one extra-base hit, a triple, and two RBI. He's slashing .231/.299/.366 with three homers, nine RBI, 22 runs scored and six stolen bases through 37 contests.
More News
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Posts three-hit effort•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Goes yard Saturday•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Receives first day off•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Registers sixth steal•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Scores twice, adds steal in win•