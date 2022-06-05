Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Orioles.

His second-inning blast off Tyler Wells gave the Guardians a 2-1 lead, but by the bottom of the third they fell behind for good. Gimenez has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .385 (10-for-26) over that stretch to boost his slash line on the season up to .308/.331/.526 with a career-high six homers and 26 RBI, plus four steals and 18 runs, through 41 contests.