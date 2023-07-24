Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

Gimenez took Aaron Nola deep in the second inning. While Gimenez has hit two homers over eight games since the All-Star break, he's batting just .200 (6-for-30) in that span. The second baseman has warmed up over the last couple of months, but he's still at a .244/.314/.390 slash line over 94 contests this season. He's added nine homers, 15 stolen bases, 38 RBI and 43 runs scored.