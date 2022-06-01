Gimenez went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

Gimenez has hit safely in five straight games, going 6-for-18 (.333) in that span. He's picked up three of his four stolen bases this year in May, and he's yet to be caught stealing this season. The infielder owns a .296/.321/.496 slash line with five home runs, 24 RBI, 15 runs scored, six doubles and two triples through 132 plate appearances. Gimenez has made three straight starts at second base, which appears to have pushed Owen Miller into a platoon with Josh Naylor at first base while Amed Rosario picks up more time at shortstop.