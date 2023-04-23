Gimenez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Gimenez is mired in a 2-for-19 slump and will take a seat Sunday after he started Cleveland's first 21 games of the campaign. Gabriel Arias will step in at the keystone and bat eighth in the series finale versus Miami.
