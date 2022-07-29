Gimenez went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Gimenez was plunked in the fourth inning and quickly took another base with his first steal since July 12. After posting three straight multi-hit efforts coming out of the All-Star break, the second baseman has cooled off, going 2-for-14 in his last five contests. He's still maintained an excellent .296/.360/.479 slash line with 11 home runs, eight steals, 45 RBI, 36 runs scored, 14 doubles and two triples through 87 contests. If he can't get out of his slump soon, he may receive a day off to reset.