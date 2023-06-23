Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.

This was Gimenez's first successful steal since May 17 -- he was caught stealing twice over his last 30 games. The second baseman has steadied himself, going 7-for-27 (.259) over his last seven contests. He's had trouble with consistency this year, and he's now at a .241/.305/.369 slash line with five home runs, 26 RBI, 31 runs scored and eight thefts over 71 games. Despite the uninspiring batting numbers, he's maintained a near-everyday role.