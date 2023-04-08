Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Gimenez has hit safely in seven straight games since going 0-for-3 on Opening Day. The second baseman has hit sixth or seventh in every game so far despite his solid ability to get on base. Overall, he's batting .323 (10-for-31) with a home run, two steals, four RBI, nine runs scored and a 3:7 BB:K through eight contests.