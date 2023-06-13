Gimenez (leg) isn't starting Tuesday against the Padres.
Gimenez was removed from Sunday's contest due to left leg tightness, and the issue is apparently still severe enough to hold him out of Tuesday's game. Tyler Freeman will take Gimenez's spot at second base and bat sixth.
