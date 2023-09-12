Gimenez isn't in the Guardians' lineup Tuesday against San Francisco.
The lefty-hitting Gimenez will take a seat Tuesday as fellow lefty Sean Manaea starts on the mound for the Giants. Tyler Freeman will start at the keystone and bat sixth in Gimenez's place.
