Gimenez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
The Guardians and Padres are playing a day game after a night game and San Diego is starting southpaw Blake Snell, so Cleveland manager Terry Francona likely viewed Wednesday as an opportune time to give the lefty-hitting Gimenez a breather. Rookie Tyler Freeman will spell the All-Star at the keystone.
