Gimenez went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against Detroit.
Gimenez broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the seventh with his 13th homer of the 2022 campaign. He's now batting .431 in August with five RBI, eight runs scored and seven stolen bases (13 games).
More News
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Swipes bag, scores twice•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Two hits, stolen base in win•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Logs 12th steal•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Sits versus southpaw•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Runs wild against Arizona•