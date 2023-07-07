Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, three total runs and three stolen bases Thursday in a 6-1 win against the Royals.

Gimenez put the Guardians on the board with a solo shot to right field in the second inning and didn't slow down from there. The second baseman walked, swiped two bags and scored in the sixth and crossed the plate again following a single and another steal in the eighth. Gimenez has picked up the pace on the basepaths of late, notching six thefts in six attempts over his past six games. He's added a .381/.519/.762 slash line, two home runs, four RBI and seven runs during that stretch.