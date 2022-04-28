Gimenez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
The lefty-hitting Gimenez will retreat to the bench with southpaw Reid Detmers on the hill for the Angels. Owen Miller will shift over from first base to replace Gimenez at the keystone.
