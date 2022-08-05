site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-andres-gimenez-sits-versus-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Sits versus southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gimenez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
Lefty Framber Valdez is pitching for Houston, so Gimenez will step out of the lineup Friday. Tyler Freeman will start at the keystone and bat seventh for Cleveland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read