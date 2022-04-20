Gimenez is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

With southpaw Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Chicago for the matinee game, the lefty-hitting Gimenez will bow out of the starting nine, as is usually the case when the Guardians face southpaws. The Guardians called up prospect Gabriel Arias from Triple-A Columbus and will install him as the starting second baseman and No. 7 hitter for the front end of the doubleheader in Gimenez's stead. Arias is up with the club as the 29th man for the twin bill, so he's expected to head back to Columbus after Wednesday's games and isn't believed to be a threat to Gimenez's starting role.