Gimenez will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Astros, Andre Knott of Bally Sports Ohio reports.
Gimenez has shown more life at the plate recently, hitting .333/.372/.487 over his last 10 games, though that's only been enough to raise his OPS to .656. He'll rest Saturday with Tyler Freeman starting at second base.
More News
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Gets on base four times•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Four hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Gets Sunday off•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Out for first game of doubleheader•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Registers steal in loss•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Pops homer in Saturday's win•