Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI and a walk in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Tigers.

Gimenez accounted for half of the Guardians' run production. He hit an RBI double in the third inning and a solo shot in the eighth. The second baseman was in a bit of a slump entering Thursday, going 1-for-12 in his previous five games, which has seen him lose some playing time to Owen Miller. Gimenez is up to 10 homers, seven stolen bases, 42 RBI, 31 runs scored and a .294/.354/.480 slash line in 77 contests. At a minimum, he should play regularly versus right-handed pitchers.