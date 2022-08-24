Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

Gimenez's fifth-inning blast off Mike Clevinger was ultimately all the Guardians needed to win. Through 19 games in August, Gimenez has gone 25-for-67 (.373) with three homers, seven steals, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored. The strong month has lifted his season slash line to .309/.375/.501 with 15 homers, 59 RBI, 49 runs scored and 15 stolen bases through 109 contests.