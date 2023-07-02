Gimenez went 1-for-3 with one RBI, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

Gimenez has made a slight improvement lately, going 14-for-54 (.259) over his last 14 games to raise his season batting average to .243. He's added 10 RBI and two stolen bases in that span. The second baseman remains a near-everyday presence in the Guardians' lineup, though his .676 OPS is a steep decline from the .837 mark he posted last year. Gimenez has added nine steals, five home runs, 29 RBI and 34 runs this season.