Gimenez has gone 4-for-14 (.286) across four games for Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic.

Gimenez also went 3-for-11 over five Cactus League games before leaving for the WBC. The 24-year-old infielder is once again projected to be the Guardians' top second baseman heading into 2023 after slashing .297/.371/.466 with 17 home runs, 20 stolen bases, 69 RBI and 66 runs scored in 146 games during his 2022 breakout season.