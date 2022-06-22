Gimenez went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in a 6-5 win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Gimenez has quietly been putting together a quality campaign in Cleveland this year. His two-hit game to lifted his average to .305 and the stolen base gives him five on the season. Gimenez stole eleven bases over 188 at-bats in 2021 without being caught stealing, so he has the potential to find another gear and pick up his stolen base pace. His sprint speed is currently in the 94th percentile according to Baseball Savant.