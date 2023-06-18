Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two total RBI in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Gimenez provided the Guardians' first two run scoring plays before Arizona's offense took over. The second baseman has hit safely in three straight games for the first time since May 30-June 1. He's at a .244/.307/.372 slash line with five homers, 22 RBI, 29 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 67 contests. Like many of his teammates, Gimenez has struggled to hit consistently, putting him noticeably behind his pace from 2022.