Gimenez went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

It was small ball leading to the Guardians' first run. Gimenez reached on an error, stole second, got to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly. The second baseman is up to three steals while hitting .318 with a 4:11 BB:K through 11 contests. Monday was the second time he failed to record a hit so far.