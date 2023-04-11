Gimenez went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.
It was small ball leading to the Guardians' first run. Gimenez reached on an error, stole second, got to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly. The second baseman is up to three steals while hitting .318 with a 4:11 BB:K through 11 contests. Monday was the second time he failed to record a hit so far.
More News
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Registers second steal•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Goes deep Saturday•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: First steal of 2023•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Completes $106.5 million extension•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Finalizing long-term extension•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Solid work at WBC•