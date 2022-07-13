Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a 4-1 win over the White Sox during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.
He went 0-for-5 in the nightcap of the twin bill. The steal was Gimenez's first since June 24 and his seventh of the season, but the 23-year-old has been struggling to string together hits lately -- he has only one multi-hit performance over his last 16 games, slashing .184/.317/.265 during that stretch.
