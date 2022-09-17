Gimenez isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Gimenez was productive during the first game of the twin bill, going 2-for-3 with a double, a run and a walk. He'll get a breather while Owen Miller starts at the keystone and bats sixth.
More News
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Three hits, two runs in win•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Launches 16th home run•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Logs another steal•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Registers steal in loss•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Contributes steal in loss•