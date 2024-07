Gimenez went 3-for-3 with one RBI in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.

Gimenez's RBI came on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, which was the last run of the game. The second baseman has found some consistency at the plate, going 10-for-31 (.323) over his last eight games, but he has just two extra-base hits in that span. For the year, he's at a .252/.307/.344 slash line with five homers, 14 stolen bases, 41 RBI, 42 runs scored, 12 doubles and one triple over 80 contests.