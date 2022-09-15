Gimenez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

Gimenez entered Wednesday in a 1-for-17 skid, though that one hit was a home run. The second baseman was able to score in the fifth and seventh innings, with the second of his runs tying the game at 3-3. He's produced four multi-hit efforts in September and is now slashing .300/.370/.475 with 16 home runs, 62 RBI, 56 runs scored and 18 stolen bases through 128 contests this year.