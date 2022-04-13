Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Gimenez showed off his speed in the fourth inning with his triple into the right-field corner. He later flashed his power on his go-ahead, two-run shot in the ninth, homer No. 1 of the season for Gimenez. The 23-year-old has started all but one game for Cleveland so far, batting eighth or ninth.