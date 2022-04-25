Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 10-2 loss to the Yankees.

Gimenez had a day off against a left-handed pitcher Saturday, but he drove in the Guardians' only two runs while returning to the field in Sunday's series finale. The 23-year-old is now in the midst of a four-game hitting streak in which he's gone 5-for-12 with a triple, three RBI, a run and a stolen base.