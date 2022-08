Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Gimenez singled, stole second base and came around to score in the top of the second frame before later adding another base knock in the next inning. The stolen base was his 13th of the year and he has now logged three multi-hit performances in his last four games. Since the beginning of August, Gimenez is batting .400 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and five stolen bases over eight games.