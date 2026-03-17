Guardians' Andrew Walters: Live BP session scheduled
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walters (lat) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Walters, who is working his way back from lat surgery last year, has been throwing bullpen sessions and from 120-150 feet off flat ground. He'll miss the start of the regular season with a potential return during the month of May.
More News
-
Guardians' Andrew Walters: Activated from IL•
-
Guardians' Andrew Walters: Undergoes lat surgery•
-
Guardians' Andrew Walters: Shifted to 60-day IL•
-
Guardians' Andrew Walters: Shelved with lat strain•
-
Guardians' Andrew Walters: Removed with injury•
-
Guardians' Andrew Walters: Joining 26-man roster•