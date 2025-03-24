The Guardians optioned Walters (shoulder) to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

After retiring just one batter and giving up three earned runs in his Cactus League debut Feb. 24, Walters was shut down for a brief period of time due to right shoulder stiffness. Walters was cleared to return to action March 15 and gave up one earned run on three hits and two walks over 2.2 innings across his final three appearances of the spring, but the missed time along with the fact that he had minor-league options remaining likely worked against him in his bid for the Opening Day roster. If he's able to get off to good start to the season at Triple-A, Walters should be in the mix for an early call-up, as he excelled in his first taste of the majors in 2024. The young righty allowed just six baserunners over 8.2 innings during the regular season and then held opposing batters to a .111 average over three postseason appearances.