Triple-A Columbus placed Walters on its 7-day injured list Monday due to an unspecified injury.

After failing to win a spot in the Guardians' Opening Day bullpen coming out of spring training, Walters had gotten off to a strong start to the season with Columbus, producing a 1.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB in 6.2 innings over seven appearances. However, the right-hander sustained an apparent injury during his most recent appearance Wednesday, temporarily halting any momentum he might have built for a promotion to the big leagues.