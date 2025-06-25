Martinez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

The switch-hitting Martinez had started at second base in each of the last five games, but three of those starts came against left-handed pitchers, and the left-handed-hitting Daniel Schneemann occupied other positions in the two matchups with righties. Schneemann still looks poised to occupy the strong side of a platoon at the keystone, though Martinez's ability to play shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots should allow him to see semi-regular playing time against right-handed pitching if one of the Guardians' other everyday players should need a day off.